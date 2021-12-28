Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) rose 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.45. Approximately 5,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 221,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. Equities analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,581,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,850,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 276,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 259,150 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 253,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 146,074 shares during the period.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

