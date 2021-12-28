Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) rose 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.45. Approximately 5,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 221,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,581,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,850,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 276,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 259,150 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 253,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 146,074 shares during the period.
Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
