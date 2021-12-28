BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Shares Down 3.1%

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85.

About BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY)

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars, as well as electric passenger cars.

