Ballast Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,310 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $342.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

