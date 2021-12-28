Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Trading Down 7%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) traded down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $153.00 and last traded at $153.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.60.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bâloise in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.13.

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

