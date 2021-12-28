Banano 1-Day Volume Hits $428,190.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Banano has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $29.35 million and $428,190.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000567 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00059996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,971,533 coins and its circulating supply is 1,311,022,990 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

