Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,776 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of Genmab A/S worth $44,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 721,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 65,012 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,755,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,679,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

