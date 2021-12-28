Bank of America Corp DE Buys 23,370 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.69% of I-Mab worth $44,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 1,020.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,428,000 after buying an additional 1,631,988 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,656,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after buying an additional 413,106 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,951,000 after buying an additional 156,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,168,000 after buying an additional 477,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.76. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

