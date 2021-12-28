Bank of America Corp DE Buys 54,921 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.25% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $43,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,406,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,237,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,130,000 after acquiring an additional 502,341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 153.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 455,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,971,000 after buying an additional 276,167 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 102.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 527,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after buying an additional 267,461 shares during the period.

SPTS opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.