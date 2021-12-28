Bank of America Corp DE Buys 98,504 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,057,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 98,504 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.15% of KB Home worth $43,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 13.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 39.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 387,254 shares of company stock valued at $16,263,608. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KBH stock opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.14. KB Home has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

