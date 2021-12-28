Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of Waste Connections worth $43,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $482,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 131.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 15.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,801,000 after buying an additional 28,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $134.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.60.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.26%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

