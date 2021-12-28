Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,901 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 69,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.35% of Universal Health Services worth $42,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS opened at $128.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.46 and a 200 day moving average of $141.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on UHS. Mizuho cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Health Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

