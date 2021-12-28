Bank of America Corp DE Has $42.77 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,932 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.41% of Henry Schein worth $42,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,467,000 after purchasing an additional 789,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after purchasing an additional 641,612 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,462,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,343,000 after purchasing an additional 495,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,126,000 after purchasing an additional 292,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.83 and its 200-day moving average is $76.59.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

