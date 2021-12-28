Bank of America Corp DE Has $43.29 Million Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,359 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.12% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $43,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 276,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 175,840 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,867,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 117,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 34,734 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 37,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The business had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

