Bank of America Corp DE Has $44.32 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.22% of Trimble worth $44,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 472.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 3,173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $88.65 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

