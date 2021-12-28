Bank of America Corp DE Has $44.52 Million Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984,796 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of KE worth $44,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in KE by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

BEKE stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.78 and a beta of -1.46. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.59.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

