Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,554 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.11% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $45,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Shares of PEJ stock opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.