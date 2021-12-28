Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,986 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.21% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $42,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after buying an additional 3,135,469 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,311,000 after buying an additional 1,269,230 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,607,000 after buying an additional 1,230,090 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,732,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,569,000 after buying an additional 1,167,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,109,000 after purchasing an additional 990,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. UBS Group upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,113.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $113,120,172.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 1,591,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $113,897,451.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,022,644 shares of company stock worth $1,240,451,169 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

