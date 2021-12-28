Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.41% of Watsco worth $45,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Watsco by 14,702.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 172,757 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,250,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Watsco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,258 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,588,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,998,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO stock opened at $305.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.25 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.47 and a 200-day moving average of $287.39.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

