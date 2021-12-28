Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 10,708 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.17% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $42,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 491.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period.

Shares of CRBN stock opened at $174.71 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $147.33 and a 52-week high of $176.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.77 and a 200-day moving average of $169.64.

