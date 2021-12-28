Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,844 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.65% of OGE Energy worth $43,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.