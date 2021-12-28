Bank of America Corp DE Sells 16,392 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,392 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.58% of Alaska Air Group worth $43,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,683,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,508.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after buying an additional 225,419 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 901,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,396,000 after buying an additional 69,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 116,246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 15,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 328.88 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,175 shares of company stock worth $762,033 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

