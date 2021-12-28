Bank of America Corp DE Sells 186,434 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,303,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,434 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.81% of Qurate Retail worth $43,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $182,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 558,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 52,623 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 78,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 19.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 47,821 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

