Bank of America Corp DE Sells 30,873 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.37% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $44,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after buying an additional 313,011 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,187,000 after buying an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,386,000 after buying an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 18.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,085,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,636,000 after buying an additional 170,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 893,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,174,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $165.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

