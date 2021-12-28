Bank of America Corp DE Sells 312,279 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,043,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,279 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.21% of Vonage worth $43,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

VG opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -296.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock worth $74,015,376 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

