Bank of America Corp DE Sells 47,739 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,739 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.48% of Manhattan Associates worth $44,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2,651.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 184,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 73,257 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $158.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.22 and its 200 day moving average is $157.66.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

