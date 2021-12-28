Bank of America Corp DE Sells 73,300 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.99% of ACI Worldwide worth $42,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,127,000 after acquiring an additional 444,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,055,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after acquiring an additional 37,542 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 2,821.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,106,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829,451 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 101.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,426,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,720,000 after acquiring an additional 102,223 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 2,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

