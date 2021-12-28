Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.68% of Colfax worth $44,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,450,000 after purchasing an additional 454,255 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after purchasing an additional 663,991 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,129,000 after purchasing an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,490,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,905,000 after purchasing an additional 100,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.45. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $36.32 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $394,334.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,758 shares of company stock worth $8,263,070 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

