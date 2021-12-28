Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,832 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.47% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $45,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after purchasing an additional 275,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,553,000 after purchasing an additional 154,442 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,976,000 after purchasing an additional 140,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,683,000 after purchasing an additional 570,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

RS stock opened at $161.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.62. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RS. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

