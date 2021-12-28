Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

BMRC stock opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.75. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after purchasing an additional 234,328 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 127,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

