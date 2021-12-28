Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.25

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and traded as high as $20.45. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 1,932 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $111.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.88%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 5.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

