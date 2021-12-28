Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.94

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and traded as low as $16.69. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 92,728 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%.

In other Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $154,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 735,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 57,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 378,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

