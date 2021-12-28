Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Shares Down 0%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2,324.98 and last traded at $2,324.98. 19 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,325.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BYCBF. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised shares of Barry Callebaut from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,365.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2,408.70.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

