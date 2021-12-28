Barry M. Kitt Purchases 30,000 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) major shareholder Barry M. Kitt acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
QRHC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 126,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $121.45 million, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.31. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.72.
Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QRHC shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
About Quest Resource
Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.
