Barry M. Kitt Purchases 30,000 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) major shareholder Barry M. Kitt acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

QRHC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 126,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $121.45 million, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.31. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.72.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,946,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after buying an additional 117,552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 733.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 313,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 33.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QRHC shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.