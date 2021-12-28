Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3)’s share price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €73.15 ($83.13) and last traded at €73.30 ($83.30). 22,281 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €73.45 ($83.47).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €72.11.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:BMW3)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

