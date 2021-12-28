Bbva USA Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bbva USA trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Bbva USA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bbva USA owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $44,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD opened at $167.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.59. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.