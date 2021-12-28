Bbva USA Has $19.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bbva USA decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bbva USA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bbva USA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $152.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.78. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $277.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.