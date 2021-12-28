Bbva USA Has $4.37 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bbva USA lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 7,738.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 160,304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,421,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 40,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 271,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $248.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.50 and its 200 day moving average is $225.25. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $249.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

