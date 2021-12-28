Bbva USA Has $7.03 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bbva USA trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,850,342,000 after acquiring an additional 318,930 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,052,801,000 after acquiring an additional 173,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,014,647,000 after acquiring an additional 381,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,491,488,000 after acquiring an additional 24,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $664.21 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $666.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $574.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.42.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

