Bbva USA Increases Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bbva USA lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Bbva USA owned 0.14% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,451,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,416,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $100.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.27. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.81.

