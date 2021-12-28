Bbva USA Reduces Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bbva USA reduced its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 62,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Truist Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.50, for a total transaction of $1,801,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $5,442,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 512,334 shares of company stock valued at $145,421,795 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $259.40 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.71, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

