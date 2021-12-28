Bbva USA Sells 1,483 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bbva USA decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $192.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $225.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.57 and a 200-day moving average of $254.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

