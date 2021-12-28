Bbva USA Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bbva USA reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 62.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3,727.8% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 202,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $237.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

