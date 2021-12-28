Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Acquires 112,512 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,142,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,512 shares during the quarter. CAE makes up approximately 1.7% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.68% of CAE worth $63,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CAE by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,697,000 after buying an additional 4,067,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,749,000 after acquiring an additional 333,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CAE by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 216,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CAE by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,603,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after purchasing an additional 462,862 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

CAE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 94,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,665. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

