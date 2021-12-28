Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Boosts Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,605,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,593 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.51% of Lumen Technologies worth $69,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65,058 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 160,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,256,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,666,000 after acquiring an additional 378,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

LUMN traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. 20,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,864,255. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -140.85%.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

