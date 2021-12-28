Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Boosts Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,099,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the period. RadNet accounts for 1.6% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 3.95% of RadNet worth $61,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDNT. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,966,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,231,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 87.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 150,711 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter worth $3,927,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RadNet alerts:

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $268,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,090,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDNT. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

RadNet stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 157,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.70.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.