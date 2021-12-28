Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Buys 3,477 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AB. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE AB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,013. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.44%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

