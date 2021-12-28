Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,358 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.95% of Armstrong World Industries worth $43,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AWI. Bbva USA raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 11,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 106.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWI shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.54. 113,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,947. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.44. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

