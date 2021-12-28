Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,163,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,327 shares during the quarter. Discovery makes up 1.4% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.43% of Discovery worth $52,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Discovery by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Discovery by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Discovery by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.35. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

