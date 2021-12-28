Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.57% of Park Aerospace worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Shares of PKE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.24. 56,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,174. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $270.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

Park Aerospace Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.