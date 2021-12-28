Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $162.14 Million Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Enstar Group makes up approximately 4.2% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 3.76% of Enstar Group worth $162,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Enstar Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,055,000 after buying an additional 24,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enstar Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,136,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after buying an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Enstar Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.89. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,971. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $194.21 and a 12-month high of $269.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $202.94 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

